The California Highway Patrol shut down northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway early Tuesday following an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on the northbound 110 near Olympic Boulevard, according to the CHP. All northbound lanes, including transition roads to the Interstate 10, are closed.

Details on the shooting were not immediately available.

