Gun used to fatally shoot Sacramento County deputy was bought illegally in Nevada, prosecutors say

“The genesis of this investigation started the day Bob French was murdered,” Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said in a statement. “With the gracious help of our federal partners and their relentless pursuit of this investigation, a dangerous felon that provided the instrument that killed Deputy French will now be held to answer. It does little to fill the hole that still exists in his family and in our Department family, but it helps provide both a small measure toward justice and helps reduce the risk of a similar recurrence elsewhere.”