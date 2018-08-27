Fullerton Police Chief placed on leave pending investigation

Fullerton Police Chief David Hendricks and another police officer were placed on paid administrative leave Saturday pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, a city official said Monday.
City Manager Kenneth Domer said Hendricks and the officer were put on leave related to “allegations of off-duty conduct” outside the city.
“This investigation is unconnected to the performance of official duties,” Domer said in an email.
Domer said Fullerton police Capt. Bob Dunn would serve as acting chief of the Fullerton Police Department until further notice.
Domer said the city does not intend to provide further details or comments because of privacy concerns.
Fullerton Mayor Doug Chaffee said he was told by the city manager that Hendricks was placed on leave over the weekend in connection with an off-duty incident that occurred while the police chief was attending a concert in Irvine.
“I expect to be briefed soon,” he said. “I do know that we would conduct our own investigation and make some determination ourselves.”
Phone calls to the Irvine Police Department public information officer were not immediately returned Monday.