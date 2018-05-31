Woman who attacked therapist with knife is shot and killed by police

A woman who stabbed a therapist with a knife was shot and killed by Fullerton police officers Thursday morning, according to authorities.
The confrontation between the woman and officers began shortly after 7:30 a.m., when Fullerton police received two 911 calls.
The first caller said that a woman with a knife had entered a therapist’s office in the 1600 block of East Chapman Avenue.
“A second 911 caller stated that she had just been stabbed by one of her patients,” police said in a prepared release.
Two officers arrived within four minutes of the first call and entered the building, police said.
“The suspect had barricaded herself in an office with the 40-year-old therapist,” the statement said. “Fullerton Police officers forced entry and confronted the female suspect, who was armed with a knife, at which point an officer involved shooting occurred.”
Officers provided medical aid to the woman who was shot, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police have not released her name. The therapist had what appeared to be knife wounds and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries police said.
The Orange County district attorney’s office is investigating the shooting. The dead woman’s name has not yet been released.