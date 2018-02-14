Armed suspect barricaded inside Garden Grove police car

An armed suspect was barricaded late Tuesday inside a marked Garden Grove police car, authorities said.
The suspect fired one shot from the car, but no one was injured, the Garden Grove Police Department said on Twitter.
SWAT officers were on scene, at 13th Street west of Brookhurst Street. It's unclear how the suspect got into the vehicle or what led up to the shooting.
Brookhurst Street was closed between Westminster Boulevard and Hazard Avenue. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
