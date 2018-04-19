Police shot and arrested Gardena man waving a knife, authorities say

A 21-year-old man who was shot Wednesday by Gardena police has been released from the hospital and arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer with a knife, authorities said.
At 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, Gardena police officers responded to calls of a man at the intersection of Redondo Beach Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, "waving a knife around and cutting himself with the knife," according to an L.A. County Sheriff's Department news statement.
The man refused to drop the 12-inch kitchen knife and told officers to shoot him, according to the statement. He then "suddenly lunged at the officer with the knife in an attempt to stab him," and the officer shot him once, according to the statement.
He fell to the ground after being shot in the hand, but got back up despite commands not to, according to the statement. A Los Angeles police officer shot the man with a bean bag shotgun, and another officer Tasered him, according to the statement.
The man was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to his hand and released, then arrested later Wednesday. The knife was recovered at the scene.
Gardena police directed questions to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, who would not release the man's name Thursday morning.
