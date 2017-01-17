Gas station clerk fatally shot in robbery attempt in Los Feliz, police say

Police are searching for a man who fatally shot a 25-year-old gas station clerk in Los Feliz early Tuesday.

The shooting was reported about 5:25 a.m. at a Chevron station in the 2100 block of North Vermont Avenue, said Los Angeles police Officer Irma Mota.

A man, approximately 20 to 25 years old, entered the gas station and attempted to rob the clerk, Mota said. The suspect fired several shots, striking the clerk.

The victim, a male, was transported to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Police do not have a description of the vehicle, Mota said.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia

ALSO

Four children injured in house fire in South Los Angeles

Elderly man and woman found dead in Sylmar home

Former No. 2 in L.A. Sheriff's office surrenders to prison to serve 5-year sentence