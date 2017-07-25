Overturned helium tanker prompts closure of eastbound 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park

A tanker carrying helium flipped over on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park late Tuesday, triggering the closure of all eastbound lanes just east of the 605 Freeway, officials said.

Hazardous materials crews responded after reports that the tanker was leaking gas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“They want to make sure the scene is safe,” said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

Officials estimated that the lanes would be closed for several hours for cleanup. Traffic was being diverted to the southbound 605.

The crash was reported shortly after 8 p.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

