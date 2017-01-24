Artist responsible for 'Hollyweed' prank strikes again. This time against Trump

The artist responsible for the “Hollyweed” sign prank now has his sights set on President Trump.

On Saturday, Zachary Cole Fernandez hung a large sign with the word “IMPEACH” scrawled in blue and red paint over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Under the bulky letters, “YOU’RE FIRED!” was written in smaller print.

“I think the message there is pretty clear,” the Pomona artist told The Times.

Fernandez’s public displays have gained him attention around the globe. Calling himself “Jesus Hands,” he has claimed responsibility for altering the Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed” on New Year’s Day. A week later, he was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department on suspicion of trespassing. The sign was not damaged.

The prank, according to Fernandez, was intended to pay homage to Daniel Finegood, a Cal State Northridge student who pulled off the same act on New Year’s Day in 1976.

Fernandez said the latest stunt was created to bring about “some emotion and conversation” about Trump’s presidency and to get people to start thinking about impeachment.

“I don’t know if very many people know that is possible,” he said.

Days before the stunt, Fernandez said he and artist Joey Colombo worked on creating the sign and planning out their mission. In an act of solidarity, Fernandez said he wanted the sign’s hanging to coincide with the women’s march.

As the San Francisco streets filled with thousands of people gathered for the march, Fernandez strapped himself into climbing gear, scaled the Golden Gate Bridge and hung over the side of the massive structure.

Within minutes, Fernandez had fastened a large vertical piece of white cloth onto the center steel beams. He quickly pulled his weight back onto the bridge, glancing down a few times, he said.

“It was definitely an adrenaline rush,” he said.

Fernandez said he didn’t stick around much longer because he headed back home to see his children.

The artist says the latest stunt is one of many he has planned this year in California and across the U.S.

