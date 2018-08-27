Flare-up in area where Holy Fire burned in Orange County prompts firefighter response

A flare-up ignited Monday and charred 50 acres in the Cleveland National Forest where the Holy Fire recently burned in Orange County, prompting a renewed response from firefighters, authorities said.
Fire crews were sent out to Santiago Peak near Trabuco Canyon after video from a stationary camera in the area showed flames and smoke billowing from the hillside at about 10 a.m.
The Holy Fire, which has burned 22,986 acres in Orange and Riverside counties since Aug. 6, was listed as being fully contained as of 9:20 a.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire.
Authorities said no homes are currently threatened.
"The fire is currently no threat because it is in un-burned fuel surrounded by already burned vegetation," the Orange County Fire Authority wrote on Twitter.
Authorities have concluded that the Holy Fire was the result of arson.