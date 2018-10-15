Man wanted for questioning in deaths of three people whose remains were found buried in Antelope Valley

A 34-year-old man is wanted for questioning by Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives investigating the “suspicious” deaths of three people whose remains were discovered Thursday buried on an Antelope Valley property.
Authorities said Jesus “Chuy” Guzman, identified as a person of interest in the case, is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous. Guzman previously lived at the house in the 30900 block of 106th Street in the unincorporated area of Littlerock, where the remains were found, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Guzman was described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes who stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He owns a black 2009 Toyota Corolla with the license plate number 6SCD663.
Although the victims were not identified, some suspect the remains could be linked to the disappearance of three people nearby this year. Jose Jorge Lara Paez, 66; Cuauhtemoc Lara, 39; and Julieta Arvizu, 49, went missing in January and were presumed dead. Jose Lara’s car was found abandoned in February in Littlerock.
In April, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered $20,000 for information related to the “heinous suspicious disappearance and probable homicide” of the three.
The Sheriff’s Department warned the public not to attempt to apprehend Guzman. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Times staff writer Soumya Karlamangla contributed to this report