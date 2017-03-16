117 roosters seized in suspected cockfighting operation in the Mojave Desert, authorities say

Two men were arrested Wednesday after authorities discovered 117 roosters in a suspected illegal cockfighting operation on a remote property in the Mojave Desert, authorities said.

Jose Vargas, 52, and Jose Lopez Vargas, 24, were cited on suspicion of animal cruelty and released, said Pamela Hoffman, a spokeswoman for San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Hoffman, members of the Sheriff’s Department Rural Crime Task Force had information of an illegal bird-fighting operation on the Vargas’ family property in the community of Oro Grande, just north of Victorville. So deputies obtained a warrant to search their Ledbury Avenue home.

During the Wednesday morning visit, deputies found 117 roosters, Hoffman said in a written statement.

The roosters had their wattles and combs removed and were housed in separate cages, Hoffman said.

Authorities removed the birds with the assistance of San Bernardino County Animal Control officers.

Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Caption Family members wait for release of Andrew Leander Wilson after 32 years of incarceration Andrew Leander Wilson's daughter and granddaughter wait for his release after a judge throws out his decades-old murder conviction. Andrew Leander Wilson's daughter and granddaughter wait for his release after a judge throws out his decades-old murder conviction. Caption Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca found guilty of obstruction of justice Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca speaks with reporters after he was found guilty of obstructing a federal investigation into abuses in county jails and lying to cover up the interference. (Video by Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca speaks with reporters after he was found guilty of obstructing a federal investigation into abuses in county jails and lying to cover up the interference. (Video by Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption Andrew Leander Wilson Release Andrew Leander Wilson will be released from custody after serving 32-years for a murder he said he didn't commit. Loyola Law School's Project For The Innocent argued on his behalf and today an LA Superior Court granted a request to vacate his conviction. Andrew Leander Wilson will be released from custody after serving 32-years for a murder he said he didn't commit. Loyola Law School's Project For The Innocent argued on his behalf and today an LA Superior Court granted a request to vacate his conviction. Caption President Trump's budget calls for deep cuts The Trump administration proposes dramatic cuts to the State, health and education departments while ramping up defense spending and $4 billion for construction of a border wall. The Trump administration proposes dramatic cuts to the State, health and education departments while ramping up defense spending and $4 billion for construction of a border wall.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA