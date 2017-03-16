117 roosters seized in suspected cockfighting operation in the Mojave Desert, authorities say

Two men were arrested Wednesday after authorities discovered 117 roosters in a suspected illegal cockfighting operation on a remote property in the Mojave Desert, authorities said.
Jose Vargas, 52, and Jose Lopez Vargas, 24, were cited on suspicion of animal cruelty and released, said Pamela Hoffman, a spokeswoman for San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
According to Hoffman, members of the Sheriff’s Department Rural Crime Task Force had information of an illegal bird-fighting operation on the Vargas’ family property in the community of Oro Grande, just north of Victorville. So deputies obtained a warrant to search their Ledbury Avenue home.
During the Wednesday morning visit, deputies found 117 roosters, Hoffman said in a written statement.
The roosters had their wattles and combs removed and were housed in separate cages, Hoffman said.
Authorities removed the birds with the assistance of San Bernardino County Animal Control officers.
