America First! group plans rally against illegal immigration in Laguna Beach

Capping a week of tensions across the nation following the deadly clash between far-right protesters and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., demonstrators were gathering in Laguna Beach on Sunday afternoon at the site of a planned “America First!” anti-immigration rally.

The rally on Main Beach, which was billed as a vigil for victims of crimes committed by immigrants in the U.S. illegally and refugees, was set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Crowds started gathering hours before the planned protest. By about 5 p.m., about 200 had arrived, and those who had come to participate in the anti-immigration rally commingled with counter-protesters.

Police wearing protective masks and holding clubs stood watch as a group in the center yelled at one another, some hurling obscenity-laden insults. Nearby, a pick-up basketball game was in progress and families dried off from the beach.

"I am an immigrant. We are all immigrants," one sign read.

"The liberal media is the real enemy," read another.

Counter-protesters staged their own rally Saturday morning, with a crowd that peaked at about 300. They said they were showing solidarity against hate and racism in anticipation of Sunday’s rally.

“They want a fight; we’re not going to engage,” Laguna Beach Mayor Toni Iseman told the crowd at Saturday’s protest. “Tell your friends that being here today means you won’t be dancing with the bad guys tomorrow.”

Hundreds still indicated on Facebook that they would be showing up Sunday to face the anti-immigration protesters in person.

“We will not allow white nationalists to organize in our backyard with impunity,” a group calling itself the Democratic Socialists of America wrote on Facebook.

The organizer behind the anti-immigration event, a man identifying himself as Johnny Benitez, has held similar gatherings in Laguna Beach since May.

After the clash in Charlottesville that left one woman dead when a driver plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally, the Laguna Beach event became the focal point of self-proclaimed “anti-fascist” protesters in Orange County.

Similar protests and counter-protests took place across the country over the weekend, including in New Orleans and Dallas. The largest demonstration took place in Boston, where a group of about 50 far-right activists organized a “free speech” rally but were vastly outnumbered by tens of thousands of counter-protesters.

Twenty-seven people were arrested in Boston, mostly for disorderly conduct, but no injuries were reported.

