LAPD assistant chief was accused of improper sexual relationships before sudden retirement, officials say

A high-ranking Los Angeles Police Department official had been accused of having improper sexual relationships with officers under his command shortly before his sudden retirement last week, sources told The Times.
The allegations against Asst. Chief Jorge Villegas, a 29-year veteran of the department, were referred to LAPD Internal Affairs for an investigation earlier this month, according to three law enforcement and city officials with knowledge of the situation.
The officials requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case.
Villegas could not be reached for comment. The sources said the department had not yet determined whether the allegations were true. It was also unclear if Villegas’ announced retirement was related to the allegations.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore declined to comment.
Josh Rubenstein, an LAPD spokesman, said: Villegas “has indicated that he is planning on retiring, and state law prohibits me from saying anything about personnel matters."
Steve Soboroff, president of the city’s civilian Police Commission, said he received an anonymous letter this month accusing Villegas of misconduct. Soboroff declined to detail the alleged misconduct, but said he referred the letter for further investigation.
Last Tuesday, Soboroff said, the commission received notice that Villegas was stepping down.
“The next thing that I know, there’s a retirement,” he said.
Villegas, a longtime ally of Moore, led the office of support services, where he “effectively utilized new technologies to improve performance and reduce waste, implemented de-escalation training for all officers” and managed the LAPD’s budget, according to his department biography. He also previously led the office of operations, where he helped update the agency’s use-of-force policy.