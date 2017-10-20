Missing couple in Joshua Tree died in murder-suicide, investigators say

A couple that disappeared in Joshua Tree National Park nearly three months ago died in a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday.

Investigators say Joseph Orbeso, 22, shot and killed his girlfriend, Rachel Nguyen, 20, and then turned the gun on himself, according to a release Friday from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin station.

Orbeso and Nguyen were reported missing July 28, after a bed-and-breakfast owner in the Morongo Basin told the Sheriff’s Department that they may have gone hiking in the park that morning.

Authorities found their car near a trailhead that day and began searching for the couple, at first pulling in 250 search and rescue members and resources including “aircraft, dog teams, horse teams, and [a] ground team,” who combined spent more than 2,100 hours looking for the couple. In August, they scaled back the search to weekends.

On Sunday, almost three months after the Orange County couple was reported missing, a park ranger found the bodies inside “a steep canyon to the far north of the Maze Loop Trailhead,” according to the sheriff’s statement.

“Based on evidence located at the scene, detectives believe Orbeso shot Nguyen, then shot himself. The investigation into Orbeso’s actions remains under investigation,” the statement said.

