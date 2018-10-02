Man who died in one of two recent La Verne plane crashes identified as plane's owner

Officials have identified a man who died in a plane crash that left another occupant seriously injured Sunday.
Frank Eldridge Owens, 69, is the first person identified after two fatal plane crashes in La Verne in two days, said Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the coroner’s office. Owens, whom Federal Aviation Administration records list as the owner of the Cessna 177RG that went down Sunday, reported engine trouble less than a minute before the plane crashed.
The aircraft slammed into a nursery near a runway at Brackett Field Airport about 5:50 p.m. A woman who was in the plane with Owens was seriously injured but is expected to survive, officials said.
The FAA told KTLA-TV Channel 5 the pilot was practicing approaches before the crash.
The victim of the second crash at Brackett Field, which was reported at noon Monday, has not been identified. The pilot was the only occupant in the plane, a Beech V35 registered to the Curtis Hedlund Corp. in Irwindale, according to FAA records.
Neither the FAA nor the National Transportation Safety Board, which are investigating both crashes, immediately returned phone calls seeking comment Tuesday.