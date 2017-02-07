Two people critically injured in school bus crash

Two people suffered serious injuries early Tuesday when a school bus slammed into a pole after colliding with a car in Lancaster, fire officials say.

Authorities received reports of a collision between a school bus and a vehicle in the area of 20th Street and Lancaster Boulevard at 7:16 a.m., said Los Angeles County Fire Dispatch Supervisor Art Marrujo.

One person on the bus and one person in the car were critically injured, and nine others suffered minor injuries, Marrujo said.

Details surrounding the crash, including how many students were involved, were not immediately known.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @HannahFryTCN on Twitter.