Sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of sexual assault under color of authority

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault under the color of authority, according to law enforcement sources.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell is expected to hold a news conference about the arrest at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.

Law enforcement sources who were not authorized to speak publicly about the arrest said the accusation involved a deputy and a female jail inmate.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was taken into custody for “criminal conduct” following an internal investigation.

