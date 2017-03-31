Lifeguards rescue four after powerful winds smash boat against Redondo Beach Pier

Four people had to be rescued from waters near the Redondo Beach Pier on Thursday night after powerful winds forced a boat to smash into the pier’s support poles, officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards and Redondo Beach Harbor Patrol were dispatched to the area under the pier shortly after 7 p.m. and found the four victims swimming near the wreckage of a 24-foot sailing vessel, according to Lidia Barillas, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division.

The four adult victims were treated for undisclosed injuries by Redondo Beach firefighters and taken to an area hospital, according to Barillas, who did not know the extent of their injuries or if they remained hospitalized.

Strong wind gusts that blew through the Los Angeles area on Thursday night were one of several factors that caused the crash, Barillas said.

