Fatal shooting in Long Beach may be gang-related, police say

Long Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday evening that may have been gang-related, authorities said.

A man was gunned down around 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Chestnut Avenue. The victim was shot in the upper torso and officers found him on the sidewalk.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notifications to his family.

Det. Jennifer Arzola said the shooting is being investigated as a possible gang-related incident, however a motive has not been determined.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Long Beach police homicide detectives Sean Irving or Ben Vargas at (562) 570-7244.

ben.poston@latimes.com

CAPTION The National Hurricane Center warned Friday that “life-threatening” flood danger could linger for days. The National Hurricane Center warned Friday that “life-threatening” flood danger could linger for days. CAPTION The National Hurricane Center warned Friday that “life-threatening” flood danger could linger for days. The National Hurricane Center warned Friday that “life-threatening” flood danger could linger for days. CAPTION San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz reacts to President Trump's questioning a report putting the death toll from last year's catastrophic hurricane in Puerto Rico at nearly 3,000. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz reacts to President Trump's questioning a report putting the death toll from last year's catastrophic hurricane in Puerto Rico at nearly 3,000. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION A gunman killed five people in back-to-back shootings in Bakersfield. A gunman killed five people in back-to-back shootings in Bakersfield. CAPTION Los Angeles Times staff photographer Jay L. Clendenin gives us a tour of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival photo and video studio. Los Angeles Times staff photographer Jay L. Clendenin gives us a tour of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival photo and video studio. CAPTION What's the first thing these filmmakers and actors think when they hear the words... What's the first thing these filmmakers and actors think when they hear the words...

ben.poston@latimes.com

Follow @bposton on Twitter.