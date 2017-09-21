Long Beach police looking for hit-and-run suspect they say ran over skateboarder

Long Beach police are searching for the owner of a Chevy Tahoe who they say ran over a skateboarder in a crosswalk and left the man critically injured.

With the injured man still in the hospital, Long Beach police detectives publicly identified the possible suspect and asked for the public’s help in finding him.

After tracing the 2004 Tahoe that police say fled the scene of the Aug. 30 hit-and-run, officials have identified the suspect as either Victor Garcia or Victor Gracia, of Cudahy or South Gate.

On the day of the crash, police say the dark-colored SUV was traveling west on Anaheim Street when it hit the north curb and lost control, striking Luis Enrique Tejeda, of Long Beach. Tejeda was riding his skateboard west on Anaheim Street and was crossing Oregon Avenue in the crosswalk when the Tahoe struck him shortly after 1:30 p.m.

A traffic camera shows an SUV running up on the curb at Anaheim Street and Oregon Avenue, moments before police say it struck a 23-year-old skateboarder who was in the crosswalk.

Witnesses told detectives the SUV immediately fled the scene after the collision, heading west on Anaheim Street.

One of the witnesses followed the SUV and was able to obtain a license plate number. Officers found the black SUV a few blocks away.

Detectives determined the SUV was recently purchased by a Victor Garcia or Victor Gracia. He is described as 25 to 35 years old with black hair, 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-8, 130 pounds.

Investigators say Tejeda remains hospitalized nearly a month after the collision.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @lacrimes

