Hit-and-run victim was struck three times on Pacific Coast Highway
A man was struck three times in consecutive collisions on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach early Sunday morning, police say. Two were hit-and-runs. The one driver who did stop to call for help saw another motorist strike the man and speed away.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department said.
The first driver hit the victim while he was walking outside of a marked crosswalk near PCH and Molino Avenue. The victim was thrown into the road as the driver, whose identity and vehicle are unknown, fled.
A second driver, in a 2017 Kia Sportage, struck the victim shortly after 2 a.m. and pulled over to report the accident to police. Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the crash at 2:26 a.m.
While waiting for officers to arrive, the Kia driver said, he saw a truck hit the victim for a third time and drag him a short distance before fleeing the scene, according to Long Beach police.
No other information was made available about the fleeing vehicles, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding the collisions is asked to contact Det. Ashley Van Holland at (562) 570-5130.
The Kia driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was pronounced dead by officials when they arrived.
The victim’s identity is pending notification of next of kin. His exact time of death is not known.
