Driver is shot in the leg during argument with another motorist

A man who was shot in the leg early Monday morning in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles drove himself to the hospital and was in stable condition, authorities said.

The 37-year-old was stopped in his car at the corner of Western and Slauson avenues around 2:45 a.m. when another car pulled up alongside him, said Los Angeles Police Dept. Officer Liliana Preciado.

The drivers got into an argument, and the driver of first car said he heard gunshots, then realized he had been shot in the leg, Preciado said. He drove himself to a hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, which they believe to be gang related, she said. No suspects were in custody.

