Two shot and killed in Koreatown marijuana dispensary

Two people were shot and killed early Monday morning after gunfire erupted inside a Koreatown marijuana dispensary, authorities said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Western Avenue in Koreatown around 4:20 a.m. Monday, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles Police Department. There, they found a “locked and sealed” marijuana dispensary, according to the statement.
A female employee told police she and several customers were inside the dispensary when they heard gunshots in the waiting room. They fled through the back of the building, and when officers gained entry, they found two people who were pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims have not been identified, but an LAPD spokesman confirmed they were both adults.
A department spokesman declined to give out the name of the dispensary and could not say whether it was legally allowed to operate in the city. Of the 169 legal marijuana dispensaries operating in Los Angeles, none is listed in the 400 block of Western Avenue, according to the website for the city’s department of cannabis regulation.
Police could not immediately comment on a motive in the slayings or offer a suspect description.