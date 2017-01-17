Marine killed in live-fire training exercise at Twentynine Palms

One U.S. Marine was killed and another was injured Friday during a live-fire training exercise at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

The Marines were participating in small arms live-fire training just after 5 p.m. in preparation for an integrated training exercise, said Lt. Karen Holliday, a spokeswoman at the training center. Few details were released about the accident.

The combat center announced the Marine’s death on Facebook on Saturday.

“We send our prayers and condolences to the families of the Marines killed and injured,” the base’s commander, Brig. Gen. William F. Mullen III, said in the statement. “Our first priority is to support them during this difficult time."

The Marine Corps has not identified either Marine.

But the Naples (Fla.) Daily News reported the dead Marine was Lance Cpl. Austin Ruiz. His family and friends told the newspaper the 19-year-old Naples resident always wanted to be a Marine.

According to Ruiz’s Facebook account, he got engaged around the Christmas holiday.

Marines from throughout the United States are routinely sent to Twentynine Palms to participate in integrated training exercises, which usually involve firing live ammunition and other hazardous activities.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.