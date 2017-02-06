BUSINESS
Californians are paying billions for power they don't need
L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

Armed man dies after breaking into estranged wife's house, police say

Hannah Fry
Contact Reporter

An armed man died Saturday amid a struggle with family members after breaking into his estranged wife’s home in Modesto, police said.

Modesto police were called around 4 p.m. to the 4100 block of Alexandra Court following reports of shots fired in the area, said police spokeswoman Heather Graves.

Police said Rick Foreman, 53, forced his way into his estranged wife’s home and headed up the stairs to a room where she was hiding. A family member, who was not identified by police, confronted Foreman and the two began arguing, Graves said.

Graves said Foreman fired a gun he was holding, but did not hit anyone. The family member attempted to grab the firearm and the two struggled. The gun was fired multiple times, but no one was struck.

Foreman lost consciousness during the struggle. Authorities were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released Foreman’s cause of death. Detectives are continuing to piece together the events surrounding the incident.  No arrests have been made.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @HannahFryTCN on Twitter.

 

ALSO

Downey high school teen arrested after tweeting image of airsoft gun and making threat, police say

Kobe Bryant memorabilia stolen from the Lakers legend's alma mater

Man walking on freeway with a knife in Santa Monica fatally shot by CHP officers

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
57°