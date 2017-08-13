70-year-old man killed after getting struck by boat propeller in Newport Beach, authorities say

A 70-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was struck by a boat propeller while swimming in Newport Beach, officials said.

A group of friends, including the man, had taken the boat about a half-mile from the harbor when some entered the water, said Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Neil Hove.

Lt. Steve Gil told the Orange County Register that someone backed the boat toward the man to help him get back in more quickly when he was struck.

Passengers pulled the man, who was not identified, back into the boat before returning to the harbor.

Some attempted to perform CPR, Gil told the paper.

Paramedics with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the harbor, where they pronounced the man dead, Hove said.

Police did not cite or arrest anyone, he added. The investigation is ongoing.

