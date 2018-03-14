Former Oakland Raiders cornerback sentenced to year in jail for assault

A former Oakland Raiders cornerback was sentenced to a year in jail after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his sister's boyfriend in Pasadena last year.
Sean Lee Smith, 30, entered the plea Tuesday to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and admitted inflicting great bodily injury upon the victim, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.
Last year, on July 4, Smith assaulted the victim and then stomped on his head in Old Town Pasadena, according to the prosecutor. The victim was the longtime boyfriend of Smith's sister and was trying to intervene in a dispute between the siblings.
Along with the year in jail, Smith was also sentenced to five years of formal probation.
