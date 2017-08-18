O.C. mass shooter could be spared death penalty as judge rules on fallout from jail informant scandal

For years, allegations that Orange County law enforcement officials repeatedly violated inmates’ constitutional rights by recruiting a network of jailhouse informants have roiled the region’s criminal justice system.

The scandal has led to retrials for several convicted killers, sparked waves of criticism aimed at Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas and outgoing Sheriff Sandra Hutchens and led a judge to bar county prosecutors from trying the case of a man responsible for one of the area’s worst instances of violence — the 2011 massacre of eight people inside a Seal Beach salon.

On Friday, Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals will decide whether law enforcement’s blunders were severe enough to spare the confessed killer from a death sentence.

Scott Dekraai, the former tugboat captain who carried out the shootings, pleaded guilty to the murders in 2014. But the penalty phase of his trial has been in limbo for years as evidence surfaced that sheriff’s deputies housed a longtime informant near him in the hopes of extracting evidence that could lead to a death sentence.

That discovery set off a chain of events that led Goethals and an appellate court to rule that the Sheriff’s Department was running a “sophisticated” jailhouse informant network in order to coax confessions out of people held in the county’s jail system.

Since then, a number of high-profile murder convictions have been tossed on the basis that authorities violated the rights of defendants by using secret informants to gain incriminating information from them without their lawyers present or because prosecutors failed to disclose an informant’s history of cooperating with law enforcement.

Dekraai’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Scott Sanders, is arguing that the death penalty should be tossed out because authorities cannot be trusted to turn over relevant evidence.

The ruling might be largely symbolic, since California has not executed anyone in decades. But it would be latest in a series of stinging rebukes for Orange County’s beleaguered law enforcement community.

Earlier this year, the Orange County grand jury released a report that the jailhouse scandal was a “myth,” finding that the misconduct was limited to a few “rogue deputies.” Hutchens and Rackauckas said the report vindicated what they’ve been saying all along — that there is no organized informant program. But defense attorneys panned the report as a “whitewash.”

Meanwhile, the California attorney general’s office and the U.S. Department of Justice are running separate investigations into the matter.

The Orange County district attorney’s office was blocked from trying Dekraai’s case in 2015, and the attorney general’s office is now leading the prosecution. In evidentiary hearings that have dragged for years, Goethals has repeatedly faulted Hutchens and her deputies for failing to provide logs regarding the use of informants.

Sheriff’s officials have repeatedly told the judge there were no more records to be found — only for other material to be subsequently discovered.

“How does this happen?” Goethals asked the sheriff when she testified last month. “They were dead wrong.”

“They possibly did not look hard enough,” replied Hutchens, who acknowledged that informants had been placed near targeted inmates in the Orange County jail for years, with the aim of eliciting incriminating statements. She testified that some of her deputies may have flouted rules regarding jailhouse informants, but that such conduct was committed only “by a few.”

In closing arguments last week, Sanders said the prosecution’s repeated failure to turn over evidence that could be favorable to his client is more than enough reason to take capital punishment off the table.

“Removal of the death penalty is a reasonable response to outrageous conduct,” he said.

Michael T. Murphy, the deputy attorney general handling the case, has tried to disconnect the jailhouse scandal from Dekraai’s actions.

“This is not about what did the Sheriff’s Department do right or wrong,” Murphy said last week, adding that Goethals should focus on “what did this man do and what does he deserve?”

