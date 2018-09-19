Police shoot and kill man suspected of attacking woman outside Garden Grove supermarket

Police shot and killed a 46-year-old man suspected of attacking a woman in a parked car in Garden Grove on Tuesday.
Garden Grove police responded to the Ralphs grocery store parking lot at 12051 Euclid St. shortly before 3 p.m. in response to a domestic violence incident, said Lt. Carl Whitney.
Witnesses told police that a man attacked a woman inside a silver Hyundai Sonata that was parked in front of the store. The woman screamed that she could not breathe and pleaded for help, Whitney said.
“As the officer approached he saw the victim and suspect still struggling inside the car,” Whitney said. “The officer confronted the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”
Authorities rendered first aid to the man at the scene. He was taken to a trauma center where he died of his injuries at 3:38 p.m. His name has not been released, but authorities said he was a transient.
The 43-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital. Whitney said the man and woman knew each other, but the extent of their relationship is not clear. The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified.
The Orange County district attorney’s office will investigate the use of force in the incident.