'Bring an umbrella': Rain and chilly temperatures could dampen Oscars red carpet

It looks like there might be an unwelcome guest at Hollywood's biggest night Sunday: Mother Nature.

The National Weather Service said Friday that there is a 40% chance of rain for most of Sunday, a forecast that could affect the Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Scattered showers are expected until 5 to 6 p.m. and will likely dampen the red-carpet walk, said Stuart Seto of the weather service office in Oxnard. Forecasters are expecting up to half an inch of rain in downtown Los Angeles.

Seto offered some advice to the ceremony’s attendees: “Bring an umbrella.”

“I don’t think they’ll be wearing water-resistant dresses,” he said.

At the same time, Seto said, the weather “won’t ruin the Oscars. They are always prepared for this.”

Celebrities out on the red carpet might want to bring a warm coat with that umbrella, he said, as cold temperatures could put a chill on the festivities. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 59 degrees by 2 p.m. Sunday, then drop.

The last time it rained at the Oscars was in 2015, when a sea of umbrellas could be seen on the red carpet as light rain swept across Southern California.

