Another rainstorm is heading to Southern California this weekend

A rainbow appears over Ballast Point Brewing Long Beach amid light rain as Ashley Contreras of Long Beach takes in the scene at the Alamitos Bay Inlet jetty in Long Beach on March 15.

Southern Californians can expect to see another bout of rain and cooler temperatures this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm isn’t expected to be as intense as the record-breaking atmospheric river systems that drenched Southern California in February, and it’s not projected to cause major damage.

Friday is expected to be dry, with high temperatures in the 70s in downtown Los Angeles, National Weather Service meteorologist David Gomberg said.

The storm could arrive Saturday morning and continue through Sunday before tapering off Monday, according to Gomberg.

Lower elevations across Los Angeles could get about a quarter of an inch of rain or less, while the San Gabriel Mountains and other mouantin regions could get a quarter inch to a half inch of rain. Some areas could even get up to 4 inches of snow, forecasters said.

“This is a fairly cold system, so that’s why we’re getting snow in the local mountains,” Gomberg said. “It’s mostly beneficial rain. We aren’t expecting any major hazards in terms of flooding or major impacts.”

Temperatures are expected to cool, with highs dropping into the low to mid-60s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid-40s in the valleys and about 50 degrees in downtown L.A., Gomberg said.

It’ll warm back up Monday, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s and the upper 60s to lower 70s on Tuesday.

