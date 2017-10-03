18-year-old found shot to death in car in Paramount, authorities say

An 18-year-old man was found fatally shot in a car in Paramount late Monday.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lakewood Station responded to an “illegal shooting” call about 11:04, Deputy Kevin Moody said in a statement.

The deputies found the victim in a car on Madison Street west of Downey Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the man Tuesday as Angel Garcia, 18. His hometown was not known.

Coroner’s spokesman Ed Winter said Garcia died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing the investigation. No suspect information was immediately available.

