KPCC studio and other businesses evacuated in Pasadena after suspicious package is found

Public radio station KPCC’s headquarters and nearby businesses in Pasadena were evacuated Monday night as authorities investigated a suspicious device found beneath a truck.
Several businesses, including the headquarters for KPCC and the website LAist, were evacuated near Raymond Avenue and California Boulevard, as was a local homeless shelter.
Just before 9 p.m., interim Pasadena Police Chief John Perez told reporters that authorities had secured the device and were going to detonate it, according to KPCC. He said people in the area should be "prepared to hear a loud explosion."
"It does look real," Perez said. "I don't know if it is."
KPCC reported that the device was a silver object, between 6 and 8 inches long, and had taping and wiring on it.
Police received a call about a suspicious package about 6 p.m. Monday, Perez told reporters.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we decided, looking at the device, not knowing if it was explosive, to evacuate the immediate area," he said.
The device was discovered underneath an unoccupied truck parked on the street, authorities said.
Pasadena police and firefighters were joined on the scene by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad and federal authorities.