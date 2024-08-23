Gardener discovers cache of hand grenades on Baldwin Park sidewalk

A member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad investigates the discovery of four hand grenades by a gardener in a Baldwin Park neighborhood on Thursday.

A gardener working in Baldwin Park made a shocking discovery Thursday when he found a cache of hand grenades on a sidewalk.

Four grenades were found in the 13800 block of Los Angeles Street just after 10:30 a.m., according to emergency scanner reports. The Baldwin Park Police Department responded to the scene and cordoned off the street.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad was called in and rendered the grenades safe for removal, the department announced in a post on X.

One of the grenades found Thursday by a gardener on a sidewalk in Baldwin Park. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

The status of the investigation into the origin of the grenades was unclear. The Sheriff’s Department referred questions to the Baldwin Park Police Department. A spokesperson for the police department could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Department released one image of a black grenade on the sidewalk and another of a bomb squad member wearing body armor kneeling next to a tree where the gardener discovered the grenades.