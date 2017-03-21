Pedestrian killed in Santa Monica parking lot; driver arrested

A 21-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence struck a pedestrian in a Santa Monica parking lot Tuesday, killing him, before fleeing the scene and smashing into a parked vehicle, authorities said.

After the crash, the driver, identified as Absadi Kidane, got out of the vehicle and led officers on a brief foot pursuit that ended when he was arrested after a struggle, according to Santa Monica police Lt. Saul Rodriguez.

Authorities were first notified about 3:30 p.m. when witnesses reported a driver who sped into the Santa Monica Civic Center parking lot at 1821 Main St., Rodriguez said.

The driver entered from 4th Street, headed west and plowed into the pedestrian, who was standing at a pay parking booth.

He continued driving, police said, and hit the parked car along Main Street.

Kidane was taken into custody in the 300 block of Pico Boulevard.

Officers found the pedestrian unresponsive, and he died at a hospital. His name was not released, but Rodriguez said he was about 40 years old.

Kidane was booked into Santa Monica jail on suspicion of homicide, vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run, and resisting arrest. He was being held in lieu of $2-million bond.

Anyone who saw the crash or has additional information is asked to contact Santa Monica police at (310) 458-8491.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno