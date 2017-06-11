3 pedestrians struck by car in West Hollywood as city celebrates Pride

A driver was detained in West Hollywood on Sunday night after striking at least three pedestrians, authorities said.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. near La Peer Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard, close to the city’s weekend-long celebration of Pride by the LGBTQ community, said Sgt. Lance Eddins of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver was exiting a driveway in the 600 block of La Peer Drive — near the Factory nightclub — and the vehicle struck three pedestrians, Eddins said.

All three people were taken to the hospital, and their injuries did not appear to be serious, Eddins said.

The driver was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver’s identity was not released.

Images posted by a KTLA-TV Channel 5 photojournalist showed a white Mercedes sedan with a broken windshield and damage to the front end.

