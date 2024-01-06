Advertisement
California

Anaheim driver injures three and kills one in two separate hit-and-run crashes

Anaheim police are actively searching for a hit-and-run driver
Anaheim police are actively searching for a hit-and-run driver responsible for two separate collisions on Friday evening, which resulted in three injuries and a woman’s death.
(Google Maps)
By Anthony De LeonStaff Writer 
Anaheim police were searching Saturday for a hit-and-run driver who they said is responsible for two separate collisions that injured three people and killed one.

The first collision occurred Friday night when the driver struck three pedestrians on South Harbor Boulevard, near Katella Avenue, before fleeing the scene, said Sgt. John McClintock. The driver then struck a woman in a separate collision at Harbor Boulevard and Convention Way.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, he said. She has not been identified.

Two of the other victims suffered minor injuries, while the third individual sustained moderate injuries, authorities said.

The suspect’s car was described as a tan or gold sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla or a Camry.

Police shut down the southbound lanes of Harbor Avenue for several hours while processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Anaheim police are urging anyone with information on the incident to call (714) 765-1900.

Anthony De Leon

Anthony De Leon is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born in Fresno to a Chicano family, he pursued his higher education in his hometown, earning an associate‘s degree in journalism from Fresno City College and then completing a bachelor’s in media, communications and journalism at Fresno State. He went on to complete his master’s in media innovation at the University of Nevada, Reno.

