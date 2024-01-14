Pacoima pedestrian dies after being struck by 3 cars. None of them stopped

Police are searching for the drivers of three vehicles who failed to stop, one by one, after striking a pedestrian Friday night in Pacoima.

At around 11:45 p.m., a man was crossing mid-block on San Fernando Road south of Montague Street in the San Fernando Valley community when he was struck by a wrong-way driver, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The light-colored pickup truck was traveling northbound in southbound lanes.

The man, described as Latino and in his late 20s or early 30s, fell to the ground and was trying to get back up when he was hit by a second car, a light-colored full-size SUV, in the northbound lane.

“The force of the second collision threw the pedestrian onto southbound lanes, where he was run over by a third vehicle,” the LAPD said in a news release. That car was described as a dark-colored midsize SUV.

All three drivers failed to stop, render aid and remain at the scene, which is required by law, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

As of Sunday evening, no suspects had been taken into custody, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im, and the drivers remained at large.

The city is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the drivers. The LAPD is asking anyone with information to contact the department’s Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8022.