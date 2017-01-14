Santa Ana officer uses tourniquet to help save motorcyclist with partially severed leg

A motorcyclist whose leg was partially severed in a crash Friday is recovering at an Orange County hospital thanks to a Santa Ana police officer who used a tourniquet to help save the man’s life.

An SUV made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, which sent him flying into a street curb, severely injuring his leg around 7:45 p.m. Friday, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department.

The crash occurred at Warner Avenue and Parton Street in Santa Ana, he said.

A police officer arrived at the scene to find the motorcyclist bleeding heavily from his injured leg. The officer immediately applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg until paramedics arrived and transported him to the Orange County Global Medical Center, Bertagna said.

The officer’s actions are credited with helping save the life of the motorcyclist, who is expected to survive, Bertagna said. The officer’s name has not been released.

“Sometimes they are not sending medics until officers get there. Officers might still have several minutes to deal with injuries they come across,” Bertagna said.

The officer’s squad car was equipped with a tourniquet and bandages, and the Santa Ana Police Department is working to train all of its officers on application of the life-saving device.

It is not known yet whether the driver of the SUV, who stopped after the crash, will be cited, Bertagna said.

