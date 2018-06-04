Advertisement

Man shot and killed outside South Park Recreation Center

James Queally
By
Jun 04, 2018 | 7:20 AM
A man was shot and killed outside the South Park Recreation Center on Sunday night, police said. (L.A. Times Graphics)

A man was shot and killed outside a Los Angeles recreation center after an argument on Sunday evening, police said.

The victim, who was approximately 48 years old, was killed after a verbal dispute near the South Park Recreation Center at Towne Avenue and E. 51st Street, according to Officer Norma Eisenman, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman.

The suspect opened fire with a handgun outside near the park surrounding the recreation center, Eisenman said. It was not immediately clear if the shooting was gang-related.

No one else was injured and no arrests have been made, she said.
