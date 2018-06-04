Man shot and killed outside South Park Recreation Center

A man was shot and killed outside a Los Angeles recreation center after an argument on Sunday evening, police said.
The victim, who was approximately 48 years old, was killed after a verbal dispute near the South Park Recreation Center at Towne Avenue and E. 51st Street, according to Officer Norma Eisenman, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman.
The suspect opened fire with a handgun outside near the park surrounding the recreation center, Eisenman said. It was not immediately clear if the shooting was gang-related.
No one else was injured and no arrests have been made, she said.