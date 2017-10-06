Remains unearthed in Desert Hot Springs may be those of L.A. woman missing since 2009

Los Angeles police homicide detectives were working with the FBI and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Friday to recover human remains located in Desert Hot Springs as part of the investigation of an L.A. woman's 2009 disappearance.
Over the past few months, LAPD robbery-homicide detectives investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from the west San Fernando Valley developed clues that led to a property on Hot Springs Road near Sky Valley, about 100 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, said Officer Rosario Herrera.
It had not been determined Friday afternoon whether the remains uncovered there are those of the missing woman, whose identity was not disclosed, Herrera said.