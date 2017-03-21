Riverside County sheriff's deputy fatally shoot man near Desert Hot Springs

A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy on Sunday fatally shot a man who was allegedly beating a woman near Desert Hot Springs, authorities said.

A deputy responded to a reported assault at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in an open field near Dillon and Johnson roads and found the man physically assaulting the woman, authorities said. The deputy, whose name has not been released, requested backup from other deputies, a helicopter and medical services.

The deputy saw that the male suspect was armed with a knife and ordered him to drop it, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The man refused and continued to beat the woman, then threatened to stab her, according to the sheriff’s department.

The deputy then shot the man, authorities said.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital, where he died. The woman also was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

The deputy who shot him has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, according to the sheriff’s department.

