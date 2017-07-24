Robert Durst to hear a longtime friend testify against him in his murder case

Robert Durst — the idiosyncratic real estate tycoon accused of murdering his best friend to silence her — is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles court Monday to hear more witnesses, including a longtime friend, testify for the prosecution.

The New York millionaire is unlikely to stand trial before 2018, and the judge has allowed prosecutors and defense attorneys to gather early testimony from several elderly witnesses.

Durst, 74, is accused of carrying out the execution-style shooting of Susan Berman inside her Benedict Canyon home in 2000 — a slaying that prosecutors say was born of his fear that she knew too much about the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathleen.

During the hearing, which could take more than a day, prosecutors plan to gather testimony from Paul Kaufman, who dated Berman; Emily Altman, Durst’s longtime friend; Peter Schwartz, who was allegedly assaulted by Durst at a party years ago; and Richard Markey, one of the last people to see Berman alive. At a similar hearing in February, Nicholas Chavin — a mutual friend of Durst and Berman — delivered bombshell testimony: Durst, Chavin said, had once confessed to killing Berman.

Durst has pleaded not guilty.

In a 2015 interview with The Times after Durst was arrested on suspicion of killing Berman, Markey recalled his last memories of his friend. It was a few days before Christmas in 2000, and they’d met at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica for dinner and a movie. They watched “Best in Show,” he said, laughing together through the comedy, then parted ways.

Markey then went out of town to visit relatives. When he returned, he had a startling message on his answering machine: Berman had been killed. Markey said he suspected Durst, but doubted he’d ever face criminal charges.

Prosecutors will likely ask Altman about a document that she gave to producers of “The Jinx,” a documentary examining Durst’s life. The document is a narrative timeline that prosecutors say Durst wrote while he was awaiting trial in Galveston for the 2001 slaying of Morris Black. (Durst admitted to shooting Black, his neighbor, and chopping up his body, but argued that he’d acted in self-defense. He was acquitted.)

“How carry Morris out of apartment?” the document reads. “Too heavy...bought axe. DID IT. Lift body parts into trash bags.”

Prosecutors were planning to call Altman’s husband, Stewart, but will now question him at a later hearing, according to a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.

Stewart Altman is a labor lawyer who met Durst more than half a century ago while attending high school together in Scarsdale, N.Y.

The defense was expected to call New York police Det. Michael Struk, who led the investigation into Kathleen’s disappearance in the 1980s. But after a back-and-forth with prosecutors over the cost and logistics of his travel from the East Coast, the defense ultimately decided against it.

In a recent court filing, Durst’s lead attorney, Dick DeGuerin, explained that the witnesses’ requests — that the defense pay for his wife’s travel, as well as a dog sitter — could have been interpreted as “conferring a benefit on a witness in return for his testimony.”

marisa.gerber@latimes.com

For more news from the Los Angeles County courts, follow me on Twitter: @marisagerber