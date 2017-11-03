Man shoots at police after fleeing Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles

A man who authorities say shot at police in Inglewood and then held SWAT officers at bay for about three hours Thursday is in custody.

No one was injured by the gunfire, according to Inglewood police Lt. Cardell Hurt.

A resident called police to report a man with a gun in Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles at 621 W. Manchester Blvd. around 2 p.m. Thursday, Hurt said.

Officers responded and saw a man get into a car and drive away as they followed. The driver stopped the car and then ran away, prompting a foot pursuit by police, Hurt said.

At some point during the chase, the man shot at officers but it wasn't immediately clear what prompted him to open fire, Hurt said.

The shots were fired in the area of Queen and Oak streets, near Manchester Boulevard. The shooter dropped a handgun before fleeing into an apartment complex, police said.

A SWAT team surrounded the area, and crisis negotiators began trying to coax the gunman into surrendering. At one point, the suspect was seen on a roof within the containment area.

Police tweeted about 6:20 p.m. that the man had surrendered and was in custody.

No gun was recovered at the scene, Hurt said. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.