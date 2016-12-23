One person killed, two injured in San Fernando shooting; gunman remains at large

San Fernando police were searching Friday for a gunman responsible for fatally shooting one person and critically wounding two others.
The shootings occurred about 2 p.m. near the corner of Fourth and Harp streets, a residential neighborhood between the 5 and 210 freeways, said Sgt. Irwin Rosenberg.
A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Rosenberg said. Two other victims — described as a man and a woman — were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police Chief Anthony Vairo told a KABCTV Channel 7 news reporter that it was not clear whether the shooting was gang-related but said “the victims were targeted.”
Police cordoned off several blocks around the crime scene as they continued to search for the gunman.
ALSO
Authorities look for killer who doused gas station clerk in flammable liquid and then burned him
Dog poop, GPS trackers and security cameras: Cracking down on Christmas package thieves
Actress Carrie Fisher is in critical condition after a 'cardiac episode' on flight from London to L.A.
UPDATES:
5:25 p.m.: This story was updated with new information from police.