One person killed, two injured in San Fernando shooting; gunman remains at large

San Fernando police were searching Friday for a gunman responsible for fatally shooting one person and critically wounding two others.

The shootings occurred about 2 p.m. near the corner of Fourth and Harp streets, a residential neighborhood between the 5 and 210 freeways, said Sgt. Irwin Rosenberg.

A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Rosenberg said. Two other victims — described as a man and a woman — were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police Chief Anthony Vairo told a KABCTV Channel 7 news reporter that it was not clear whether the shooting was gang-related but said “the victims were targeted.”

Police cordoned off several blocks around the crime scene as they continued to search for the gunman.

A police helicopter searches for a shooting suspect near the intersection of 4th St. and Harps St. in San Fernando. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

UPDATES:

5:25 p.m.: This story was updated with new information from police.