Santa Ana hospital on lockdown after report of man with a gun

A Santa Ana medical center is on lockdown Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a gun, police said.
Santa Ana police received a call from the Orange County Global Medical Center at 8:15 a.m., stating that a call had been received from an internal network phone that there was an armed man in the hospital.
"Obviously we have a large police presence," said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, a police spokesman. "We treat these things as they're actually occurring, until proven otherwise."
Police have searched the basement and first floor and are working on searching the second and third floors, Bertagna said.
Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia