Man detained in Fresno in connection with woman's death in Santa Ana motel

Police detectives are interviewing a man in Fresno in connection with a homicide in a Santa Ana motel, authorities said Tuesday.
A Fresno-area law enforcement agency asked Santa Ana police for a safety check at Sunshine Village Motel, 1427 E. 1st St., said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, a spokesman for the Santa Ana Police Department. When officers arrived about 5:45 a.m., they found a dead woman in one of the motel’s rooms, he said.
Details about the woman’s condition weren’t immediately available, Bertagna said. The room was not registered under the victim’s name, which wasn’t released, so police must get a search warrant to collect evidence, he said.
Santa Ana detectives traveled to Fresno to interview a man who had been detained there early Tuesday morning, before the woman’s body was found. It was not immediately clear why the man had been detained, but authorities said the Fresno investigation likely prompted the call to Santa Ana police.
Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and the Fresno Police Department said they were unaware of the case. Fresno police spokesman Mark Hudson referred questions to the Santa Ana Police Department.