San Diego police investigating after body found in freezer

San Diego homicide detectives are investigating after out-of-town family members found a body in a freezer at a home in Allied Gardens on Friday morning, police said.

The family immediately called police after making the discovery about 11:45 a.m. in a home on Zion Avenue near Eldridge Street, San Diego police Lt. Jud Campbell said.

It’s unclear whether the dead person suffered any traumatic injuries, but the department’s Homicide Unit is investigating, Campbell said. No details such as age or race could be confirmed, but the body appears to be that of a female person.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.