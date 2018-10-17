Anaheim man found driving dead woman's car arrested in connection with Santa Ana motel death

An Orange County man was arrested after authorities found him broken down on the side of the road in Tulare County in a dead woman’s car, police said Wednesday.
Milton Louis Mayfield, 55, of Anaheim, was booked in a Santa Ana jail Tuesday night on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a local motel earlier in the day.
California Highway Patrol officers encountered Mayfield in a disabled vehicle on the side of the freeway in Tulare County before dawn. When officers tried to help him, Mayfield “made spontaneous statements indicating he may have killed a woman,” and CHP contacted Santa Ana police, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.
Santa Ana officials checked several motels before finding the body of the woman, later identified as Deborah Ann Simon, in a room at the Sunshine Village Motel.
Details about how the woman was killed were not available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department homicide division at (714) 245-8390.